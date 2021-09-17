Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $138.33. 88,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,500. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

