Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SEIGY stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Erste Group raised Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

