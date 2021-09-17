Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SEIGY stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Erste Group raised Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

