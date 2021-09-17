Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $253,256.69 and $988.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00130537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045075 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

