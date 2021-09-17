Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.34 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $187.34 million and $415,206.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,319,161,909 coins and its circulating supply is 4,665,361,083 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.