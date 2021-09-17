Sentivate Market Cap Reaches $25.71 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $133,646.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

