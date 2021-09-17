Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in August

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SECCF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading on Friday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

