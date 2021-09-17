Serum Price Reaches $9.83 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $9.83 or 0.00020667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $491.37 million and approximately $459.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00133897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.