SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

