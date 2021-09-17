Shankar Musunuri Sells 125,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocugen stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 258,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,200,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

