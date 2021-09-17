Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Up 4.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.10. 7,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 846,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

