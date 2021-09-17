SharedStake Market Capitalization Tops $90,603.41 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $90,603.41 and approximately $91,215.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

