Sheldon B. Nelson Sells 35,000 Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Stock

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,209.80.

Sheldon B. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$6,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$5,600.00.

DMI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 249,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

