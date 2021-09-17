Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTI remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Shengtai Pharmaceutical

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the research, development, production and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients and medical supplements. It provides starch, glucose, and biological products. The company was founded on February 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

