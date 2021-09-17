Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTI remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Shengtai Pharmaceutical
