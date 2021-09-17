Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in August

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $$1.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
About Shimao Group
