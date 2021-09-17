Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 1,029,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

