Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $102,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $1,470.02. 20,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

