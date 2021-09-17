Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 55.1% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.25. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

