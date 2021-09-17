Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1,895.52 and last traded at C$1,895.23. Approximately 475,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 170,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,870.29.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,298.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,907.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,650.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

