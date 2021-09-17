Short Interest in Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Expands By 114.3%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
OTCMKTS NEVPF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Abliva AB has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.12.
Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile
