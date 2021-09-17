Short Interest in Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Expands By 114.3%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS NEVPF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Abliva AB has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.12.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

