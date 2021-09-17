Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rises By 111.1%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $478,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

