Short Interest in AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Declines By 50.0%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AFC Ajax stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

AFC Ajax Company Profile

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

