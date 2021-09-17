Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Drops By 46.5%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

