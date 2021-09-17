Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 106.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ACGBY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

