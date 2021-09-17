Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rises By 75.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on APELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

APELY opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.49. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.