Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Decreases By 52.3%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Ampol alerts:

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $$20.13 on Friday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.