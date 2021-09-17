Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Rises By 104.0%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

