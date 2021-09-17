Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Declines By 51.7%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASDN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Astro Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

