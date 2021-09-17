Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Drops By 49.3%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACLLF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.