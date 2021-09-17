Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Declines By 70.0%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aumann in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS AUUMF opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Aumann has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

