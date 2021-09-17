Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Increases By 332.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

