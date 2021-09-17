Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Increases By 332.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
About Avacta Group
