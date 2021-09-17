Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 50.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BERK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

