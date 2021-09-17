Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 50.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BERK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.72.
About Berkshire Bancorp
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.