Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Drops By 48.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 253,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

