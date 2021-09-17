Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 98.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MHN opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

