Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 98.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MHN opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
