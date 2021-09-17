Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Drops By 45.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,905. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

