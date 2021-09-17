Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Rises By 110.2%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of CGGYY opened at $0.85 on Friday. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $603.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About CGG

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

