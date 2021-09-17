Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Increases By 80.7%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 8,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,365. The firm has a market cap of $279.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

