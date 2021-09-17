Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Declines By 52.3%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 868,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 298,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,918. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.75 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

