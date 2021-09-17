Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Declines By 50.6%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DALS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,218. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

