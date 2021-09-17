Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 79.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
SBMSF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
About Danakali
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.