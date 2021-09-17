Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 79.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SBMSF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

