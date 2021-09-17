Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Grows By 89.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTF remained flat at $$14.77 on Friday. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

