Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Declines By 50.4%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 473,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

EAST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,956. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

