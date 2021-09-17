Short Interest in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Declines By 49.8%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EPWR remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,848. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

