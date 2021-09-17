Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 50.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,699 shares of company stock valued at $191,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. 3,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

