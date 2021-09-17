Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Drops By 48.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FAT Brands stock remained flat at $$10.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -140.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.