Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 100.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FSWA opened at $5.40 on Friday. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.