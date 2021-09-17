Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 74.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FTRI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

