Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Rises By 100.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,868,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15.

