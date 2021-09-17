Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Increases By 107.0%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FGB opened at $4.04 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

