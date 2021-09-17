Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Increases By 107.0%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:FGB opened at $4.04 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.