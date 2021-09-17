Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rises By 114.5%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 680.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $101.44 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $139.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

