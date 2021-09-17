Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Rises By 105.0%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

