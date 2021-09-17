Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Rises By 105.0%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
